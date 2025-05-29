flydubai launches direct flights from Dubai to Iași

Dubai-based airline flydubai is expanding its European network by launching direct flights between Dubai and Iași, eastern Romania, with the first flight scheduled for September 19. The new route makes flydubai the first carrier from the United Arab Emirates to offer direct service to Iași.

Flights will operate twice weekly, on Tuesdays and Fridays, between Iași International Airport (IAS) and Dubai International Airport (DXB), the Romanian airport announced.

Iași becomes flydubai’s second destination in Romania, alongside Bucharest, where the airline has been operating since 2012.

In addition to the flights from Iași, flydubai announced the launch of operations to Chișinău in Moldova starting September 17, Vilnius in Lithuania from December 11, and Riga in Latvia from December 12, expanding its European network to 35 destinations across 20 countries.

Costel Alexe, president of the Iași County Council, stated: “The new route between Iași and Dubai is a major achievement. With our new passenger terminal and upgraded infrastructure, we have continued to expand our route network, making Iași more accessible to the whole world today. Dubai is one of the largest global air hubs, and this new route will not only open the way to important destinations worldwide but will also serve as a gateway between Iași Airport and the Middle East region.”

Return ticket prices start at EUR 380 in Economy Lite and EUR 2,000 in Business Class. The flights will be operated with Boeing 737 aircraft.

flydubai has built a continuously growing network of over 135 destinations in 58 countries, more than 100 of which previously had no direct air connections to Dubai. The airline operates a modern fleet of 88 Boeing 737 aircraft.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dmitriy Feldman/Dreamstime.com)