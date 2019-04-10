Ro Insider
Submitted by roinsider on Fri, 10/04/2019 - 13:16
Social
Opposition MP: Over 7,000 criminals, rapists and thieves at large in Romania
04 October 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A total of 7,003 convicted for rape, crime, or theft have been released on the basis of the early release law, National Liberal Party (PNL) deputy Florin Roman announced, quoting data received from the Justice Ministry.

At the same time, by mid-September of this year, 21,049 prisoners had been released based on the same law.

“At present, 943 criminals, 110 convicted for sexual intercourse with a minor, 2,300 who committed thefts and robberies, but also 35 people convicted for bribery are walking freely on the streets of Romania. The number of rapists that are at large is even more worrying, no less than 634. Out of the total who benefited from early release, 1,877 were imprisoned again, either for committing new, serious deeds or because they had been convicted in other cases. The most serious fact is that no less than 507 released convicts committed new violent acts: 47 committed murders, 357 new robberies, and 47 raped again!,” the liberal MP wrote in a Facebook post.

The number of those who benefited from the early release law grew with 3,000 compared to the month of June, he said.

The MP requested again the annulment of the early release law and a discussion of the PNL projects concerning the system of finding missing children.

The early release law, which provides a sentence reduction for improper prison conditions, came into force at the end of 2017.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected] 

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior News & Features Writer

Irina holds a BA in Journalism. Her hobbies include reading, dancing, photography and she is passionate about music (especially Icelandic music), writing and Japanese literature. In the past, she has worked as an editor for an indoor-circuit TV station and also collaborated with several newspapers. You can send her press releases or feedback on her articles by e-mailing [email protected]

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Wed, 01/16/2019 - 13:44
16 January 2019
Politics
Romanian president urges Govt. to correct law on early release

Romanian president Klaus Iohannis reacted to the recent scandal created around the law on early release, which gives...

Comments
Normal
Ro Insider
Submitted by roinsider on Fri, 10/04/2019 - 13:16
Social
Opposition MP: Over 7,000 criminals, rapists and thieves at large in Romania
04 October 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A total of 7,003 convicted for rape, crime, or theft have been released on the basis of the early release law, National Liberal Party (PNL) deputy Florin Roman announced, quoting data received from the Justice Ministry.

At the same time, by mid-September of this year, 21,049 prisoners had been released based on the same law.

“At present, 943 criminals, 110 convicted for sexual intercourse with a minor, 2,300 who committed thefts and robberies, but also 35 people convicted for bribery are walking freely on the streets of Romania. The number of rapists that are at large is even more worrying, no less than 634. Out of the total who benefited from early release, 1,877 were imprisoned again, either for committing new, serious deeds or because they had been convicted in other cases. The most serious fact is that no less than 507 released convicts committed new violent acts: 47 committed murders, 357 new robberies, and 47 raped again!,” the liberal MP wrote in a Facebook post.

The number of those who benefited from the early release law grew with 3,000 compared to the month of June, he said.

The MP requested again the annulment of the early release law and a discussion of the PNL projects concerning the system of finding missing children.

The early release law, which provides a sentence reduction for improper prison conditions, came into force at the end of 2017.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected] 

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior News & Features Writer

Irina holds a BA in Journalism. Her hobbies include reading, dancing, photography and she is passionate about music (especially Icelandic music), writing and Japanese literature. In the past, she has worked as an editor for an indoor-circuit TV station and also collaborated with several newspapers. You can send her press releases or feedback on her articles by e-mailing [email protected]

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Wed, 01/16/2019 - 13:44
16 January 2019
Politics
Romanian president urges Govt. to correct law on early release

Romanian president Klaus Iohannis reacted to the recent scandal created around the law on early release, which gives...

Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

04 October 2019
Business
Romania asks EUR 8.5 mln penalties from US company for delays in delivering armored vehicles
04 October 2019
Politics
Funny or not? Romanian PM: If PSD named a baby for EU commissioner, the opposition would still find a flaw
03 October 2019
OpEd
Comment: Romania’s message on Germany’s national day – Gesundheit!
03 October 2019
Social
Thieves get away with EUR 160,000 after movie-like robbery at a mall in Romania’s Constanta
02 October 2019
Business
Romanian airline Tarom to launch direct flights from Bucharest to New York next summer
02 October 2019
Business
Influential investor says Romania won’t be able to keep single tax rate any longer
01 October 2019
Politics
Opposition submits no-confidence motion against Romania’s Govt.
01 October 2019
Business
Over 37,000 Romanian IT specialists left the country in 20 years, 30% went to US and Canada, 13% to UK

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40