Opposition MP: Over 7,000 criminals, rapists and thieves at large in Romania

A total of 7,003 convicted for rape, crime, or theft have been released on the basis of the early release law, National Liberal Party (PNL) deputy Florin Roman announced, quoting data received from the Justice Ministry.

At the same time, by mid-September of this year, 21,049 prisoners had been released based on the same law.

“At present, 943 criminals, 110 convicted for sexual intercourse with a minor, 2,300 who committed thefts and robberies, but also 35 people convicted for bribery are walking freely on the streets of Romania. The number of rapists that are at large is even more worrying, no less than 634. Out of the total who benefited from early release, 1,877 were imprisoned again, either for committing new, serious deeds or because they had been convicted in other cases. The most serious fact is that no less than 507 released convicts committed new violent acts: 47 committed murders, 357 new robberies, and 47 raped again!,” the liberal MP wrote in a Facebook post.

The number of those who benefited from the early release law grew with 3,000 compared to the month of June, he said.

The MP requested again the annulment of the early release law and a discussion of the PNL projects concerning the system of finding missing children.

The early release law, which provides a sentence reduction for improper prison conditions, came into force at the end of 2017.

(Photo: Pixabay)