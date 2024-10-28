Romanian arm wrestler wins two medals at IFA World Championship in Greece

Florian Lazar, a multiple national champion in arm wrestling and European Cup winner, won gold and bronze medals at the IFA World Arm Wrestling Championship held in Loutraki, Greece.

Lazar competed in the Masters MEN RIGHT -95 kg category and was part of the national team as the team captain.

The competition gathered an impressive number of 534 athletes from 34 countries across five continents.

"These medals are the result of hard work and years of dedication. I am honored to represent Romania internationally and bring home these trophies," said Florian Lazar, who originally worked as a software engineer.

Lazar has dedicated over 20 years to arm wrestling, participating in more than 50 national and international arm wrestling competitions over the past 16 years, winning countless trophies. In June this year, he participated in the European Championship in Poland (Jaworzno) in the Masters MEN RIGHT -95 kg category as the team captain, where he won the European title and a silver medal.

(Photo source: press release)