Transport

FlixBus kicks off domestic operations in Romania, connecting 50+ cities with low-cost routes

08 July 2025

FlixBus has officially launched its first domestic coach routes in Romania, offering affordable travel options between more than 50 cities across the country. Starting July 10, passengers will be able to travel between major cities like Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, Constanța, Iași, Timișoara, Brașov, Sibiu, and many others for fares starting at RON 9.99 per trip, depending on availability and booking time.

Tickets are available through the FlixBus website, app, SelfPay kiosks, and over 1,000 partner travel agencies, the company said. Bookings can be made between July 3 and July 31 for travel dates from July 10 through September 15, 2025.

“We also want to support local tourism by providing easy access to destinations across the country, including areas that were less connected until now,” said Adrian Rășoiu, Business Development Director at FlixBus Romania.

The new routes connect eastern, western, northern, and southern Romania and are also integrated into FlixBus’s international network, allowing passengers to continue their journeys to regional cities like Sofia, Thessaloniki, or Balchik.

The routes will be operated in partnership with local transport companies and will gradually connect all major cities and key tourist destinations across the country, according to FlixBus.

Coaches remain a popular travel choice in Romania, especially among foreign tourists. In 2024, nearly 37,000 international visitors arrived by coach, making it one of the top three preferred modes of transport alongside trains and planes. Transport-related spending by tourists also rose by over 15% last year, showing increased demand for accessible and connected travel options.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: FlixBus)

