Flight Festival: Timișoara event announces first names in 2025 lineup

Dennis Lloyd, Inna, Damian & Brothers, and Killa Fonic are among the artists who will perform at Flight Festival 2025.

The festival is scheduled to take place between June 20 and June 22 at Timișoara’s Banat Village Museum.

For three days, the venue “will open its doors for an experience that combines music, nature, and creativity,” the organizers said.

The event will feature an eclectic line-up, art installations, and interactive activities for all ages.

The public will be able to enjoy performances from Dennis Lloyd, known for hits such as Nevermind, Never Go Back, and Leftovers; best-selling Romanian artist Inna; Romanian rapper Puya; Damian & Brothers, known for their musical journey between traditional Romanian folklore and modern rhythms; the always surprising Killa Fonic; Argatu, combining Romanian sounds and fresh rhythms; and Basska, delivering a mix of reggae, ska and hip-hop.

(Photo: Dwphotos/ Dreamstime)

