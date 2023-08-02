Business

Romanian retailer Flanco offers buy-now-pay-later option in offline stores

02 August 2023

Romanian retailer Flanco is expanding the BNPLL (Buy Now Pay Later) payment option, available so far in online platforms, to the customers of the offline stores, under a partnership with tbi bank.

The partnership between tbi and Flanco started in 2018 and now evolves by extending the BNPL solution to offline shopping as well. The customers now have the option of buying in four interest-free instalments, also in offline Flanco stores, in addition to the online store.

“Even though physical retail has faced challenges in recent years, we firmly believe in the enduring value of the in-store shopping experience,” said Ionut Sabadac, VP of Merchant Solutions, tbi bank.

(Photo: Radub85/ Dreamstime)

iulian@romania-insider.com

1

