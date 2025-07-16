Bucharest to build new Flamaropol ice rink and sports complex in District 2

Bucharest City Hall, in partnership with District 2 City Hall, is set to begin construction on the new Flamaropol Ice Rink, a major project aimed at boosting the Romanian capital’s sports infrastructure. The decision was finalized during a meeting on Tuesday, July 15, between Bucharest’s acting mayor, Stelian Bujduveanu, and District 2 mayor, Rareș Hopincă.

The order to begin construction is expected to be issued in the coming days, with the project scheduled to be completed within 20 months.

The new Flamaropol complex will feature two main components: a sports arena and a multifunctional leisure center, according to the City Hall.

The arena will have a seating capacity of 3,661 and will include an international-standard ice rink (60x30 meters), modern locker rooms, a fitness room, media and VIP areas, commercial spaces, and an energy-efficient design focused on long-term sustainability.

The multifunctional center will offer 763 seats and include a basketball court, indoor swimming pool, climbing center, wellness area with spa and fitness facilities, an indoor skate park, and additional retail spaces.

Together, the two buildings will form a modern sports complex with a total capacity of 4,424 people.

“The investment will be carried out in partnership with District 2 City Hall, with both institutions contributing equally - each covering 50% of the project’s total cost of RON 128 million, excluding VAT,” said mayor Bujduveanu.

(Photo source: Facebook/Primăria Municipiului Bucureşti)