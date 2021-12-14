Skiing in Romania: Several slopes in Sinaia open this week

Five slopes part of the Sinaia ski domain are scheduled to open on Wednesday, December 15, according to an announcement from Gondola Sinaia, the cable transport operator in the resort.

The slopes that will open are Lăptici 1, Lăptici 2, Soarelui 2, Variantă and the beginners’ slope at Cota 2000.

These add up to some 6 km of slopes, out of a total of 27 km, Maria Floricică, the general manager of Gondola Sinaia, explained for Agerpres.

The prices for the ski passes are the ones introduced in February of this year. A one-day ski pass for adults costs RON 160 (approximately EUR 33) from Monday to Friday, and RON 170 (EUR 35) on Saturdays and Sundays. Students and children receive discounts.

(Photo: Shuttersock)

