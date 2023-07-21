Five people remain in jail in case targeting abuses at care homes, Bucharest court rules

The Bucharest Court of Appeal has that decided five of the individuals involved in the case of maltreatment at care homes for the elderly will remain in pre-trial detention and house arrest, while two others were placed under judicial control. The sentence is final.

The Godei brothers, owners of what the local media has nicknamed "the horror asylums," will find out on July 27 if they will be released from custody.

"Based on Article 425, the appeal by DIICOT is accepted. The contested decision is partially annulled, and upon re-evaluation, it is ruled that concerning the defendants Popa Ninela Niculina and Popa Nicoleta Cristina, the preventive measure of judicial control is imposed for a period of 60 days from the present date, […] the appeals filed by the defendants Țicu Andrei Răzvan, Popa Mihaela Bianca, Dumitru Ovidiu, Dragomir Ioana, and Tănase Marian are rejected as unfounded. The decision is final," the Court of Appeals announced, cited by G4Media.

Ștefan Godei, who was placed in pre-trial detention in the case opened by DIICOT, was the leader of the NGO that managed the asylums in Voluntari, a town in Ilfov county, close to Bucharest. The co-founder of the non-profit is Ligia Gheorghe, a friend and advisor to former Social Democratic minister Gabriela Firea.

Before being employed at Gabriela Firea's senatorial office, Godei had been a driver at the Bucharest City Hall during Firea's term as mayor.

Earlier this month, a major investigation revealed maltreatment at care homes for the elderly. The patients of the care homes, the findings showed, were beaten, humiliated, and forced to work. Dozens were housed in inhumane conditions at three care homes in the town of Voluntari, near Bucharest. The revelations not only outraged the public but also reached the government, forcing Romania’s labor and family ministers to resign.

In addition, ninety-nine centers for seniors, people with disabilities, or children have been temporarily suspended or closed following inspections carried out between July 10 and July 19. Most are located in Giurgiu County, according to News.ro.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos | Octav Ganea)