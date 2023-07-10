First Romanian heads of institutions fired after investigation reveals abuse at care homes

Romanian officials have announced investigations, inspections, and the firing of several administrators in the wake of an investigation into a network of exploitation at care homes for the old and vulnerable. Searches carried out last week in Bucharest and the nearby counties of Ilfov, Ialomița, Călărași, Constanța, Olt, and Argeș revealed that, instead of receiving proper care, vulnerable individuals housed in such centers were treated inhumanely and degraded.

Romanian prime minister Marcel Ciolacu recently announced that all centers for children, the elderly, and people with disabilities across the country will be inspected as a result of revelations that vulnerable people had been abused, malnourished at several care homes in southern Romania.

“I have no mercy for the scoundrels who created these asylums. We are facing a systemic problem, corruption and inertia. We see complicit public officials who, instead of being on the side of the people, have sold themselves to criminals. All state and private centers for children, the elderly, and people with disabilities must be inspected, and their permits reevaluated,” Ciolacu said, cited by Biziday.

During a press conference, Ciolacu promised that the case will be given priority and asked for the support of NGOs and all religious denominations in Romania, some of which operate care homes. He also added that the individuals taken from the care homes will be transferred to specialized care centers.

“The Ministry of Labor will engage in discussions with all representatives of religious denominations starting Monday, as well as with NGOs, for their involvement in social care. The system will be changed, as [now] we have institutions passing on responsibility from one to another. We will clarify the system legislatively so that there are no more loopholes - those who don't do their job will be held accountable. I no longer want to see a shirking of responsibility,” Ciolacu added.

The Romanian prime minister recently held a meeting with the ministers of labor, justice, health, and development, along with other officials from the Ministry of Internal Affairs, to address the findings of the recent DIICOT investigation into elderly care homes.

During a press conference late last week, Ciolacu asked for the resignation of several agency chiefs. As a result, the president of the National Authority for the Protection of Persons with Disabilities, Mihai Tomescu, and the vice president of the institution, Adela Crăciun, have been dismissed from their positions. The head of the Ilfov Public Health Department, the institution that had conducted inspections this year in the care homes where the elderly were being mistreated, also resigned.

They were joined by Cristina Elena Anton, general director of the National Agency for Social Payments and Inspection, who also let go. Disciplinary committees have been set up to address other officials in regional or local institutions concerned with social care, according to News.ro.

The patients of the care homes, the findings show, were beaten, humiliated, and forced to work. Dozens were housed in inhumane conditions at three care homes in the town of Voluntari, near Bucharest. Official comments from the Ministries of Labor and Family, both headed by Social Democrats, initially denied having competencies in the matter.

Four people were detained as a result of the investigation, and 11 others were placed on house arrest, according to Euronews.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos | George Călin)