Romania’s Sibiu International Theater Festival offers passes for online viewing

Tickets for the Sibiu International Theater Festival (FITS) go on sale on July 22nd, and the public will have this year the option to purchase tickets and passes for online viewing, the event organizers announced.

The tickets for indoor performances cost between RON 20 (EUR 4) and RON 150 (EUR 30), while those for online viewing of live or recorded performances cost between RON 20 and RON 75 (EUR 15). The passes for online viewing cost RON 500 (close to EUR 100) and offer access to all indoor performances, live-streamed or recorded.

The public can attend the performances scheduled to take place outdoor for free. Furthermore, a series of online performances will be available for free, the organizers said.

The program of this year’s edition of FITS is available here.

The 28th edition of FITS takes place between August 20th and August 29th in several venues in Sibiu. Israel Galván Company, Tokyo Metropolitan Theater, Kibbutz Contemporary Dance Company, and María Pagés Compañía are among the companies that will be part of FITS 2021.

