Macro

Fiscal plan to play key role in Romania’s fragile sovereign rating 

13 June 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

It remains to be seen if policy effectiveness will improve in Romania, given a fragmented legislature and increased social polarisation highlighted by the presidential elections, Fitch Rating agency writes in a post-elections update that doesn’t seem to capture the latest developments on the government formation.

The fiscal plan currently under negotiations among parties to form the new coalition is seen by the rating agency as a primary indicator for the next policies and, therefore, plays a key role in the sovereign update expected for this autumn.

The fiscal consolidation measures that emerge from a coalition agreement will provide a first opportunity to assess in detail how and how fast the next government plans to reduce the deficit in 2025 and 2026.

“Prospects for reducing record-high deficits and stabilising rapidly rising public debt remain central to our assessment of Romania’s sovereign rating following last month’s presidential elections,” Fitch Ratings’s update reads.

Romania’s public indebtedness, historically below average, has recently converged to the BBB median, according to the rating agency.

Romania’s public debt is rated at BBB-/negative, and the first negative action would push it into the non-investment grade with an impact on the availability of foreign financing.

Fitch’s next scheduled sovereign rating review is due on August 15. The assessment of the likely impact of the next government’s consolidation plans will be incorporated into the updated fiscal forecasts, alongside any changes to our GDP and other macroeconomic projections.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Erik Lattwein/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Macro

Fiscal plan to play key role in Romania’s fragile sovereign rating 

13 June 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

It remains to be seen if policy effectiveness will improve in Romania, given a fragmented legislature and increased social polarisation highlighted by the presidential elections, Fitch Rating agency writes in a post-elections update that doesn’t seem to capture the latest developments on the government formation.

The fiscal plan currently under negotiations among parties to form the new coalition is seen by the rating agency as a primary indicator for the next policies and, therefore, plays a key role in the sovereign update expected for this autumn.

The fiscal consolidation measures that emerge from a coalition agreement will provide a first opportunity to assess in detail how and how fast the next government plans to reduce the deficit in 2025 and 2026.

“Prospects for reducing record-high deficits and stabilising rapidly rising public debt remain central to our assessment of Romania’s sovereign rating following last month’s presidential elections,” Fitch Ratings’s update reads.

Romania’s public indebtedness, historically below average, has recently converged to the BBB median, according to the rating agency.

Romania’s public debt is rated at BBB-/negative, and the first negative action would push it into the non-investment grade with an impact on the availability of foreign financing.

Fitch’s next scheduled sovereign rating review is due on August 15. The assessment of the likely impact of the next government’s consolidation plans will be incorporated into the updated fiscal forecasts, alongside any changes to our GDP and other macroeconomic projections.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Erik Lattwein/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

13 June 2025
Justice
Romania’s former presidential candidate Călin Georgescu remains under judicial supervision
13 June 2025
Politics
Timișoara mayor Dominic Fritz wins race to head Romania’s reformist party USR
13 June 2025
Society
Romanian president Nicușor Dan lays wreaths at monuments dedicated to the 1990 Mineriad
13 June 2025
Society
Romania issues travel warnings after Israel's attack on Iran, several flights cancelled
13 June 2025
Politics
Limited progress on fiscal plan amid political deadlock in Romania
13 June 2025
Macro
Fiscal plan to play key role in Romania’s fragile sovereign rating 
13 June 2025
Culture
Public access expanded at presidential Cotroceni Palace in Bucharest under new program
12 June 2025
Society
Romanian government offers condolences to India after deadly plane crash