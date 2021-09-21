Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 09/21/2021 - 08:03
Business

Fiscal Council: Romania's public debt to stabilise just above 50% of GDP

21 September 2021
Romania's public debt to GDP ratio will stabilise just above 50% of GDP by 2024 under the scenario of a 1.5pp annual fiscal consolidation, according to the head of Fiscal Council Daniel Daianu.

The country's fiscal consolidation is possible thanks to the robust revenues derived under the next generation and multiannual financial framework (2% of GDP per annum, combined) that would offset structurally weak budget revenues, according to Daianu, quoted by Wall-street.ro.

The robust inflows from the European Union would protect the country from rising interest rates (potentially caused by high inflation) that exert pressures on the budget expenditures (via public debt service), he explains. But there are other scenarios explored by the Fiscal Council, Daniel Daianu added.

A milder fiscal consolidation, of 1pp per year, will result in the debt to GDP ratio stabilising around 60% of GDP at around 2026.

Romania's debt to GDP ratio soared from 15% in 2008 to 47% at the end of 2020, amic economic crises and pandemic - but also as a result of pro-cyclical policies, explained Daianu.

The Fiscal Council head concludes that regardless of the scenario considered, Romania's public debt is projected to increase during the period 2021-2024, exceeding the level of 50% of GDP even in the case of the most optimistic hypotheses.

(Photo: Mattwatt/ Dreamstime)

Normal
