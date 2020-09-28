Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Last weekend of September brings first snow of the season on Romania’s mountain road Transalpina
28 September 2020
Those driving on Romania's high-altitude road Transalpina last weekend had first seats to a preview of the upcoming winter season. 

The temperature dropped to 1 degree Celsius on Transalpina on Saturday afternoon, and the rain turned into sleet and even snow in some places, local Stirileprotv.ro reported. Fortunately, the thin layer of snow that covered the road did not cause problems for drivers, even if the cars were not equipped for the winter.

At an altitude of 2,145 meters, DN67C, also known as Transalpina, is Romania's highest altitude road. The other famous mountain road in Romania is Transfagarasan. Both roads, which offer spectacular views, are closed for traffic during winter months.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Marian Vejcik/Dreamstime.com)

