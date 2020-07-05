Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Thu, 05/07/2020 - 08:21
Business
Romanian banks sign first loans under state program for supporting SMEs
07 May 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The banks enrolled under the Romanian Government's IMM Invest program, aimed at helping small and medium enterprises (SMEs), accepted the first loan applications on May 5, Ziarul Financiar reported.

The first six companies that obtained loans from the banks enrolled in the program are active in car trade and car repairs, according to the data provided by the financial analysis platform confidas.ro. The six companies had turnovers between RON 1.65 mln and RON 63 mln in 2018, according to the same source.

Meanwhile, the institution that manages the IMM Invest program - FNGCIMM - and lender Banca Romaneasca announced on May 5 that the first investment loan granted within the program went to Ploiesti-based Rexton Grup.

The company plans to use the money to buy equipment and start the production of protective gear. Local SMEs can access two types of loans through the IMM Invest program, namely for investments and for working capital.

The Government guarantees up to 90% of the value of the loans and subsidizes the interest costs until the end of this year.

(Photo: Shutterstock)

[email protected]

Read next
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Thu, 05/07/2020 - 08:21
Business
Romanian banks sign first loans under state program for supporting SMEs
07 May 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The banks enrolled under the Romanian Government's IMM Invest program, aimed at helping small and medium enterprises (SMEs), accepted the first loan applications on May 5, Ziarul Financiar reported.

The first six companies that obtained loans from the banks enrolled in the program are active in car trade and car repairs, according to the data provided by the financial analysis platform confidas.ro. The six companies had turnovers between RON 1.65 mln and RON 63 mln in 2018, according to the same source.

Meanwhile, the institution that manages the IMM Invest program - FNGCIMM - and lender Banca Romaneasca announced on May 5 that the first investment loan granted within the program went to Ploiesti-based Rexton Grup.

The company plans to use the money to buy equipment and start the production of protective gear. Local SMEs can access two types of loans through the IMM Invest program, namely for investments and for working capital.

The Government guarantees up to 90% of the value of the loans and subsidizes the interest costs until the end of this year.

(Photo: Shutterstock)

[email protected]

Read next
Normal

 

Since you are here…we ask for your support!

We’re now launching a community membership model and asking our readers to give back and support us. By becoming a Romania Insider community member, you can now back us in our mission to inform the world correctly from and about Romania. We continue to serve: our core content stays free for everyone.

But we invite our loyal readers to join our Romania Insider community! No matter which of our community membership plans you choose - as a Romania Insider yourself, you are supporting real journalism and an independent local media company. You are helping us expand our team and bring even more local, reliable reporting while keeping our journalistic principles. 

Objective and reliable. For a truthful overview of Romania.

Become a ROMANIA INSIDER! Go here to find out about our memberships.

 

1
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

06 May 2020
Social
Record fines issued by Romanian authorities during COVID-19 state of emergency are unconstitutional
06 May 2020
Social
Luxury food: First cherries reach Romanian markets at EUR 30 a kilo
05 May 2020
Business
Romania prepares to open hotels but not restaurants on May 15
06 May 2020
Business
Analysis: Romanian listed companies will pay EUR 1 bln dividends. Which bring the highest yields?
04 May 2020
Social
Romanian businessman wants to get infected with COVID-19 to prove authorities wrong
04 May 2020
Social
COVID-19: Romania replaces state of emergency with state of alert
04 May 2020
Social
COVID-19: Romanian authorities prepare to start new school year online in September
04 May 2020
Business
Carmakers Dacia and Ford resume operations at their factories in Romania after COVID-19 halt