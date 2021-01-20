Romanian firefighters rescue dog, deer from icy waters

Video

Military firefighters from the Emergency Situations Inspectorate in Alba county (ISU Alba) rescued a dog and a deer from icy waters on Tuesday, January 19, in two separate interventions.

A deer got trapped in ice in the bed of a valley in the town of Cîmpeni, Alba County, on Tuesday, and firefighters acted quickly to save it. The deer received medical care and was later released in the forest, according to ISU Alba.

Then, also on Tuesday, firefighters from the Blaj Intervention Guard rescued a dog from the icy waters on Târnava Mare River. Because they could not reach the place where the eight-year-old dog was, the rescuers had to use a ladder. The rescue mission was successful and, once out of the water, the firefighters took the dog to the veterinarian.

On the same day, firefighters in Valcea rescued a cat trapped in an 18-meter deep well, local Agerpres reported.

(Photo source: Facebook/ISU Alba)