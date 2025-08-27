Fire burns through nearly 4,000 sqm at Dragonul Roșu Complex near Bucharest

A fire broke out on the night of Tuesday to Wednesday, August 26 to 27, at the Dragonul Roșu (Red Dragon) Complex near Bucharest, impacting roughly 3,800 square meters. Soon after the fire broke out, the materials stored in the hall caught fire as well, partially collapsing the building located on Drumul Gării, according to the Department for Emergency Situations.

The fire also led to air pollution in several areas of Bucharest. Residents reported a sharp smell typical of burning plastic and even smoke on Wednesday morning, saying breathing was barely possible. Air quality sensors confirmed the pollution, with readings from Aerlive sensors and the National Network showing levels up to 10 times higher than the legal limit for suspended particles (PM2.5 and PM10), according to Ecopolis.

Firefighters from the Romanian capital intervened with 28 trucks, and firemen at the scene were supplemented with personnel from off-duty shifts. Around 2:30 AM, emergency crews managed to localize the fire and protect neighboring buildings.

Authorities used bulldozers to reach the fire hotspots covered by the collapsed walls of the warehouse, according to ISU Bucharest-Ilfov. Ten fire trucks remained on site into the morning, 10 hours after the fire first started.

In the end, the neighboring halls, whose total surface area is considerably larger than the affected one, were protected from the fire, ISUBIF further states.

No victims were reported, but numerous business owners who had goods stored in the hall watched helplessly as the fire engulfed their belongings. Toys, rugs, and other household items were reportedly stored in the now-destroyed hall, according to Dragonul Roșu operators cited by ProTV.

Specialized in low-cost Chinese products, Dragonul Roșu has roughly 4,500 commercial spaces, restaurants, and cafes. Thousands of customers go to the complex every day.

(Photo source: Departamentul pentru Situatii de Urgenta on Facebook screen capture)