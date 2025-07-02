FintechOS appoints Sorin Mirea as Vice President of Commercial for CEE

FintechOS, a leader in financial product management, appointed Sorin Mirea as Vice President of Commercial for Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), effective May. With more than 20 years of experience in the banking industry and a solid transition to the technology sector, he will lead the company’s growth strategy in key markets such as Romania, the Republic of Moldova, Greece, and Bulgaria while aiming to expand into new territories, starting with Serbia.

Previously, Mirea held leadership positions at Raiffeisen Bank, Citibank, and Intesa Sanpaolo, and in recent years, he has coordinated regional digital transformation initiatives on behalf of financial technology providers.

“I know from the inside the challenges facing banking and insurance leaders. I have been through all stages - from distribution networks and banking segments to digital transformation initiatives, AI, contextual banking, and data analytics. The shift to technology came naturally out of a desire to contribute to more agile and relevant business models,” said Sorin Mirea, Vice President of Commercial for Central and Eastern Europe, FintechOS.

The company said Central and Eastern Europe remains a priority region.

FintechOS offers an artificial intelligence-powered financial product management platform designed to integrate into the existing technology infrastructure of banks and insurance companies. It enables financial institutions to adopt low-code functionality to accelerate digital transformation without replacing core systems and provides teams with intuitive tools to define, distribute, contract, and manage financial products.

Over 50 customers globally, including Groupe Société Générale, Admiral Insurance Group, and Howden Group, are using FintechOS.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)