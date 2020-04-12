Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at [email protected] 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Fri, 12/04/2020 - 08:08
Business

Romanian FinMin Citu says budget revenues were robust in November

04 December 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania recorded higher tax revenues in November this year compared to the same month of last year, finance minister Florin Citu commented on an optimistic note after the October retail sales figures indicated full recovery. Still, he did not mention a specific annual growth rate for tax revenues.

"This means that the economy is recovering, and I want to thank entrepreneurs and all Romanians because, in a difficult year, we managed to make things work again together," minister Citu said several days before the general elections, local Economica.net reported.

Minister Citu also mentioned the country update that Romania expects from the international rating agency S&P on December 4 (23:00 local time). He argued that the confidence investors showed at the end of November when the country issued EUR 2.5 billion Eurobonds supports hopes for a "positive" decision of the rating agency - which would mean maintaining the BBB- sovereign rating, even with the negative outlook attached.

The other major rating agencies deferred an imminent downgrade that would be justified by the imminent fiscal slippage until the new majority to be formed after the December 6 elections has a chance to reverse the trend and several unsustainable measures, including the 40% pension hike (at this moment under a final review by lawmakers).

The tax revenues in Romania increased by 2.9% y/y in October, after shrinking by 5.6% y/y in January-September, resulting in an overall 4.5% y/y decline in January-October. The public deficit in January-October accounts for 7.05% of GDP, compared to the 9.1%-of-GDP full-year target set by the Government.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Gov.ro)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 11/05/2020 - 07:55
05 November 2020
Business
RO economist: pensions and public wages could exceed budget revenues in 2021
Normal
Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at [email protected] 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Fri, 12/04/2020 - 08:08
Business

Romanian FinMin Citu says budget revenues were robust in November

04 December 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania recorded higher tax revenues in November this year compared to the same month of last year, finance minister Florin Citu commented on an optimistic note after the October retail sales figures indicated full recovery. Still, he did not mention a specific annual growth rate for tax revenues.

"This means that the economy is recovering, and I want to thank entrepreneurs and all Romanians because, in a difficult year, we managed to make things work again together," minister Citu said several days before the general elections, local Economica.net reported.

Minister Citu also mentioned the country update that Romania expects from the international rating agency S&P on December 4 (23:00 local time). He argued that the confidence investors showed at the end of November when the country issued EUR 2.5 billion Eurobonds supports hopes for a "positive" decision of the rating agency - which would mean maintaining the BBB- sovereign rating, even with the negative outlook attached.

The other major rating agencies deferred an imminent downgrade that would be justified by the imminent fiscal slippage until the new majority to be formed after the December 6 elections has a chance to reverse the trend and several unsustainable measures, including the 40% pension hike (at this moment under a final review by lawmakers).

The tax revenues in Romania increased by 2.9% y/y in October, after shrinking by 5.6% y/y in January-September, resulting in an overall 4.5% y/y decline in January-October. The public deficit in January-October accounts for 7.05% of GDP, compared to the 9.1%-of-GDP full-year target set by the Government.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Gov.ro)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 11/05/2020 - 07:55
05 November 2020
Business
RO economist: pensions and public wages could exceed budget revenues in 2021
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Trending content

04 December 2020
OpEd
Romania parliamentary elections 2020: What is at stake and what to expect? (comment)
03 December 2020
Profiles & Interviews
Expat in Romania - Mario Ulloa (from Mexico): My first encounter with the country was both shocking and funny
30 November 2020
Culture & History
What do Romanians celebrate on December 1?
27 November 2020
Profiles & Interviews
What I love about Romania – Brian Williams (American): Whenever I'm in Romania, I feel like "I'm home"
30 November 2020
Discover Romania
What are Romanians most proud of? History, traditions, people & more
25 November 2020
Letters
Letters from members - Peninah Zilberman, an Israeli who has discovered her Romanian roots: Missing Romania is an understatement!
24 November 2020
Business
Romania’s wine industry: 550 companies generate revenues of EUR 370 mln per year
30 November 2020
Profiles & Interviews
buchARTest: How a group of young people brings color to the streets of Bucharest