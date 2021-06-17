Environment Guard slaps fines on both Bucharest's District 1 City Hall and garbage collector

The City Hall of Bucharest District 1 was fined by the Environmental Guard RON 160,000 (EUR 32,000) because it did not take the sanitation measures and did not present documents regarding the observance of the environmental legislation, while Romprest, the garbage collector, was given a RON 70,000 fine (EUR 14,000), announced the Environmental Guard, quoted by Hotnews.ro.

A conflict emerged between District 1 mayor Clotilde Armand and the garbage collector Romprest which resulted in the garbage remaining on the streets for several days.

Armand claims that the 25-year contract signed by her predecessor with Romprest is excessively expensive, and she attempted to stop payments.

(Photo: Octav Ganea/ Inquam Photos)

