EUR 14 mln financing contract to reopen the Bega canal in Western Romania

The Bega canal, crossing Western Romania and neighboring Serbia, will become navigable again, after receiving funds of about EUR 14 million.

Romania’s EU funds minister Rovana Plumb signed on Friday the financing contract.

About 470,000 citizens who live near the Bega canal will benefit from this project, as well as the 280,000 tourists who annually transit the area.

The project will be carried out via a Romanian-Serb partnership. It involves reconstructing the hydro-technical complexes of Srpski Itebej and Klek in Vojvodina, installing 30 kilometers of bicycle tracks along the canal and constructing a floating dock in the town of Zrenjanin.

The canal was navigable until 1958, when the canal traffic in the Romanian sector was closed.

[email protected]

(photo source: Wikipedia)