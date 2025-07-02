Final testing underway at USD 160 mln cogeneration plant on Petromidia platform in Romania

The cogeneration plant on the Petromidia Năvodari platform, the flagship project of the Kazakh-Romanian Energy Investment Fund (KREIF), has entered its final testing phase and is expected to be fully integrated with the Petromidia refinery and Romania’s National Energy System - NES by the end of August.

Developed through Rompetrol Energy, a KREIF subsidiary, the plant represents an investment of over USD 160 million and marks one of the largest energy efficiency projects in the Dobrogea region in recent years.

“The cogeneration plant project is the result of many years of teamwork by engineers, designers, and specialists from Romania, Kazakhstan, and Turkey. […] The plant will reduce the energy dependence of the Petromidia refinery, optimize costs, ensure a reliable supply of electricity and steam, and strengthen strategic control over energy supply within the KMG International Group (Rompetrol),” said Bulat Zakirov, Deputy Chairman of the Management Board of KazMunayGas, as quoted in the press release.

Initial production began earlier this year, with the two SGT-750 turbines fully synchronized with the national energy grid in March and April. Since testing started, the plant has already delivered more than 11,000 MWh of electricity to both the Petromidia refinery and the NES.

Starting in July, the plant will be capable of supplying both electricity and steam to Rompetrol Rafinare, as steam production begins in the recovery boilers.

“By the end of August, full performance testing will be completed, certifications and authorizations will be obtained from the relevant authorities, and final commissioning will be carried out. Currently, the plant is being operated by a mixed team composed of representatives from the contractor and the companies that supplied the main equipment (gas turbines, boilers, control rooms, etc.),” reads the official announcement.

The plant will generate nearly 80 MWh, fully covering the energy needs of the Petromidia platform (60–70 MWh), while also supplying up to 180 tons per hour of technological steam, meeting maximum consumption needs. The surplus electricity will be fed into the National Energy System.

The SGT-750 turbines use gaseous fuel (a mix of natural gas and refinery gas) with a heating rate of 9,120 kJ/kWh, and each generates approximately 39 MWh of electricity.

The Kazakh Romanian Energy Investment Fund was established in October 2018 by KMG International (80%) and the Romanian Energy Participation Management Company (20%) with the main strategic goal of developing energy projects in Romania.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Rompetrol - KMG International)