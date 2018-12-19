Over 20 films in the race for best Romanian film at 2019 Gopo Awards

More than 20 Romanian documentaries and fiction films released in cinemas in 2018 are eligible to enter the nomination and judging process of next year’s Gopo Awards, an event awarding the local film industry.

The 2019 Gopo Awards will be organized in Bucharest in March.

To be eligible for a nomination, the films need to have been produced in Romania or co-produced but with a majority Romanian participation. They also need to have premiered between January 1 and December 31 of the previous year, and stay in cinemas for at least a week, with ticket-based entrance.

Pororoca, directed by Constantin Popescu, is one of the films eligible for the 2019 Best Romanian Film award, the list also including Radu Jude’s latest film I Do Not Care If We Go Down in History as Barbarians – Romania’s proposal for the 2019 Oscars, and Stere Gulea’s Morometii 2.

Registrations for the 2019 edition of the Gopo Awards kicked off on December 18 and will stay open until January 18, 2019.

This year, the big winner of the Gopo Awards was the debut film of Romanian director Daniel Sandu – One Step Behind the Seraphim. The film took home eight awards.

Irina Marica, [email protected]

(photo source: Facebook / Premiile Gopo)