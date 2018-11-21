Morometii 2 records best box-office debut of a Romanian movie

Morometii 2, the sequel of a popular Romanian movie launched in 1987, recorded the best box-office debut of a Romanian movie in the last 25 years.

The movie had over 70,000 spectators in local cinemas and had over RON 1 million (EUR 217,000) in box-office revenues, in the first week since its launch, according to Transilvania Film.

Morometii 2 was directed by Romanian film maker Stere Gulea, who also directed the first Morometii film.

The movie, which is black and white, revolves around the life of Ilie Moromete, a peasant from Silistea-Gumesti village, in Southern Romania. Romanian actor Horatiu Malaele plays the role of Ilie Moromete in the new movie. Tudor Giurgiu is the movie’s producer.

