Fight between Israeli passengers reported on plane bound for Bucharest

Several Israeli citizens got into a fight on a plane flying from Israel to Bucharest on Monday, September 15. Upon landing, Romanian police issued several fines.

The scandal reportedly broke out for religious reasons.

The argument involved roughly 30 passengers of the flight from Tel Aviv to Bucharest. At one point, seven passengers started to fight, according to Biziday.

Border police, with the help of the crew members, identified seven people involved in the conflict. They were checked and sanctioned with fines of RON 4,000 (EUR 800).

“The border police within Henri Coandă International Airport Bucharest were notified by phone, by the airport dispatcher, that the crew of a flight that was about to land from Tel Aviv requested, upon disembarkation, the presence of the Border Police on board the aircraft. The reason for the request was the fact that during the flight, a spontaneous conflict broke out between several Israeli citizens,” transmitted the Border Police.

(Photo source: Dm Stock Production | Dreamstime.com)