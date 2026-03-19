Energy

Turkish Fiba Group envisages 500 MW in green energy and storage capacities in Romania

19 March 2026

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The Fiba Group of Turkey, which entered the Romanian market with the first shopping mall in the country back in 1997, announced plans to develop wind and solar power generation capacities as well as storage capacities with a total capacity of 500 MW, within five years, according to Ziarul Financiar.

The first 200 MW in solar is already in the works.

"We are now focusing on the energy market, with an emphasis on solar and storage. We have already secured a portfolio of 200 MW in solar energy, which we are completing with 106 MW in storage. We estimate the completion of the projects within 18-24 months. At the group level, we have a portfolio of 730 MW, solar and wind, in Turkey, but we want to become a 1 GW company at the regional level," said Murat Özyegin in an interview given to Ziarul Financiar.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Konstantinos/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Energy

Turkish Fiba Group envisages 500 MW in green energy and storage capacities in Romania

19 March 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Fiba Group of Turkey, which entered the Romanian market with the first shopping mall in the country back in 1997, announced plans to develop wind and solar power generation capacities as well as storage capacities with a total capacity of 500 MW, within five years, according to Ziarul Financiar.

The first 200 MW in solar is already in the works.

"We are now focusing on the energy market, with an emphasis on solar and storage. We have already secured a portfolio of 200 MW in solar energy, which we are completing with 106 MW in storage. We estimate the completion of the projects within 18-24 months. At the group level, we have a portfolio of 730 MW, solar and wind, in Turkey, but we want to become a 1 GW company at the regional level," said Murat Özyegin in an interview given to Ziarul Financiar.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Konstantinos/Dreamstime.com)

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