Real Estate

Fewer housing units expected to be completed in Bucharest

04 June 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Real estate developers plan to complete 32,000 new apartments in Bucharest by the end of 2028, according to Economica.net, quoting data provided by Imobiliare.ro.

However, the current supply of housing units remains low, the publication argues. But not by historic levels: the number of new housing units completed in Bucharest has surged over the decade to 2023 from 3,300 in 2014 to 13,800 in 2023 (latest data available). For the entire Bucharest and neighboring region Ilfov, the number of completed housing units indeed decreased from 21,000 in 2023 to 17,000 in 2024, marking a steep decline. 

Of the 37,530 homes available for sale in the capital city in the first quarter of 2025, only 23% were completed in the last five years, argues Economica.net to conclude the insufficient supply of new housing units. Given the large stock of old apartments, the 23% share looks, however, rather high.

Furthermore, the number of residential projects in progress decreased by 7% compared to the same period in 2023 to 211, according to Economica.net.

In terms of prices, the increases are significant in the most dynamic neighborhoods. In Theodor Pallady, where about 2,520 new apartments were listed, the average asking price reached 1,891 euros/sqm, up 17% compared to Q1 2023. In Băneasa, the average price was 2,682 euros/sqm (+6%), and in Militari, new apartments have increased in price by 16% in the last two years, reaching 1,887 euros/sqm.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Teodororoianu/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Real Estate

Fewer housing units expected to be completed in Bucharest

04 June 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Real estate developers plan to complete 32,000 new apartments in Bucharest by the end of 2028, according to Economica.net, quoting data provided by Imobiliare.ro.

However, the current supply of housing units remains low, the publication argues. But not by historic levels: the number of new housing units completed in Bucharest has surged over the decade to 2023 from 3,300 in 2014 to 13,800 in 2023 (latest data available). For the entire Bucharest and neighboring region Ilfov, the number of completed housing units indeed decreased from 21,000 in 2023 to 17,000 in 2024, marking a steep decline. 

Of the 37,530 homes available for sale in the capital city in the first quarter of 2025, only 23% were completed in the last five years, argues Economica.net to conclude the insufficient supply of new housing units. Given the large stock of old apartments, the 23% share looks, however, rather high.

Furthermore, the number of residential projects in progress decreased by 7% compared to the same period in 2023 to 211, according to Economica.net.

In terms of prices, the increases are significant in the most dynamic neighborhoods. In Theodor Pallady, where about 2,520 new apartments were listed, the average asking price reached 1,891 euros/sqm, up 17% compared to Q1 2023. In Băneasa, the average price was 2,682 euros/sqm (+6%), and in Militari, new apartments have increased in price by 16% in the last two years, reaching 1,887 euros/sqm.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Teodororoianu/Dreamstime.com)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

04 June 2025
Society
Romania launches official website for new electronic identity card
04 June 2025
Politics
Romanian president Nicușor Dan outlines fiscal priorities, foreign policy agenda in first official press conference
04 June 2025
Tech
Romania’s state-owned postal company to install crypto terminals
04 June 2025
Finance
Romania may include tax evasion in national defense strategy and use intelligence services to address it
04 June 2025
Energy
Romania launches EUR 56 mln grant scheme to support geothermal energy projects for local authorities
04 June 2025
Macro
European Commission expected to allow Romania more time to submit fiscal correction plan
04 June 2025
Society
European experts join Romania’s response to Praid Salt Mine flooding amid safety and environmental concerns
03 June 2025
Politics
Update: Spanish king Felipe VI to reportedly make official visit to Romania