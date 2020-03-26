Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Thu, 03/26/2020 - 08:08
Business
Only 9% of Romania’s entrepreneurs find Govt.’s first aid package helpful
26 March 2020
Only 9% of the respondents in a survey carried by the association of Romanian small and medium sized enterprises (CNIPMMR) have declared that the economic measures adopted by the Government help them greatly.

Meanwhile, 34.4% of the entrepreneurs stated that the measures do not help at all, 30.5% stated that they help only to a small extent, while 26.2% said that they cannot evaluate the impact of these measures on their firms, Agerpres reported.

At the same time, the entrepreneurs showed interest in the economic measures adopted by the Government, 63.3% of the polled entrepreneurs responding positively.

Also, 36.7% of them stated that they will not resort to any measures adopted by the Government.

The measures adopted by the Government through GEO 30/2020, meant to support the business environment and the employees in Romania, especially those related to technical unemployment, are still insufficient and partly unclear, according to the Coalition for Romania’s Development (CDR), which reunites some of the biggest business organizations in the country.

“The measures fail to address the problems of small companies that are about to be closed. We consider it vital to support all affected activities, not just those that are closed by the authorities' decisions or where employers are currently unable to pay the wages [due to sharp drop in revenues],” CDR argues.

The organisation stresses that the emergency ordinance through which the Government adopted the support measures (OUG 30) includes many issues that need clarification.

1
 

