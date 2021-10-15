Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Fri, 10/15/2021 - 08:03
Business

FDI to Romania triples in Jan-Aug, but only quarter of it was “new” FDI

15 October 2021
The volume of foreign direct investments (FDI) min Romania nearly tripled to EUR 4.41 bln in January - August, compared to the same period last year, the National Bank of Romania announced.

However, out of the EUR 4.41 bln total FDI in the first eight months of the year, only one quarter (EUR 1.11 bln) was equity investments, with the rest being either reinvested earnings (EUR 2.70 bln) or loans extended to local subsidiaries by parent groups (EUR 607 mln).

The rolling 12-month total FDI has indeed returned to pre-crisis levels, EUR 5.90 bln (2.6% of GDP) as of August - compared to a current account (CA) deficit of EUR 14.6 bln (6.5% of GDP).

However, the equity FDI (core FDI) over the rolling 12-month period was only EUR 1.58 bln - just over a quarter of the total FDI.

Nearly three-quarters of the FDI as reported in August for the past 12 months was formed by either the profits generated by subsidiaries of foreign groups (reinvested earnings) or loans borrowed by local subsidiaries from their foreign owners.

