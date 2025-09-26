Romanian champion football team FCSB won its first match in the Europa League main phase, defeating the Dutch team Go Ahead Eagles on Thursday, September 25. The game took place in the Netherlands and, in the end, FCSB prevailed 1-0.

The Romanian team had its first chance to score in the 8th minute, with a shot by David Miculescu, but the Go Ahead Eagles goalkeeper deflected the ball to a corner. Minutes later, FCSB goalkeeper Ștefan Târnovanu had to defend against an offensive by the Dutch team, but did so successfully.

FCSB managed to score in the 13th minute through Miculescu, who shot perfectly and gave goalkeeper De Busser no chance, according to DigiSport.

Immediately after, the Dutch went on the attack and created two huge chances to score. In the 17th minute, Suray received the ball in the box, unmarked, but his shot at the near post was blocked by Târnovanu. Later, in the 18th minute, Deijl shot low, but his execution was also deflected by Târnovanu to a corner.

Go Ahead was again close to equalizing in the 30th minute, but Edvardsen sent the ball over the crossbar.

FCSB was close to 2-0 in the 41st minute, but Popescu’s header from a few meters went over the goal.

In another heated moment, the Dutch asked for a penalty in the 51st minute for a handball committed by Juri Cisotti, but the referee decided that play should continue.

The next match will have the Romanian team face off against Switzerland’s Young Boys, in Romania, on October 2.

On October 23, FCSB will face Bologna.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: FCSB on Facebook)