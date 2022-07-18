Farmers in Romania delivered record amount of grain to countries outside Europe

Romania delivered a record 12.4 mln tonnes of grain to countries outside of Europe, double that of last year.

The commercial year 2021/2022 ended for Romania with total exports of 12.4 mln tonnes of cereals (wheat, wheat flour, corn, barley, oats). Overall, EU countries exported 45.5 million tonnes of grain, with Romania contributing 27.3% of that, according to data from the European Commission cited by Economica.net.

Wheat (6.3 mln) and corn (4.2 mln) were Romania's most exported kinds of grain.

The poor harvest of last year meant that only 6.4 mln tonnes of grain could be exported to third countries.

The numbers above do not include intra-EU sales, which also fluctuate annually.

This year, France was the EU’s largest exporter of grain, shipping 12.9 mln tonnes to third countries. Romania came in second in wheat exports and was the largest exporter of corn.

In 2021, Romanian farmers produced a total of 27.7 million tonnes of grain cereals, compared to 18.1 million tonnes in 2020 and 30.4 million tonnes in 2019.

(Photo source: Kosal Hor | Dreamstime.com)