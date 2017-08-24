23.5 °C
Romanian cosmetics producer ups turnover by 9%

by Romania Insider
Romanian cosmetics producer Farmec recorded a turnover of RON 105.5 million (EUR 23 million) in the first six months of this year, up 9% year-on-year.

The significant network expansion has supported the turnover boost, according to the company.

The cosmetics producer runs 19 local stores under the Farmec and Gerovital brands. It has inaugurated eight brand stores since the beginning of the year. The company plans to open two more units until the end of 2017.

The producer recorded sales of over EUR 1 million in its own stores, in the first six months of this year. The eight Farmec stores are in Cluj-Napoca, Arad, Brasov, Sibiu, Targu Mures and Timişoara, whereas the other Gerovital stores are located in Bucharest, Constanta, Cluj-Napoca, Timisoara, Craiova, Ploiesti, Suceava, Iasi and Piatra Neamt.

Farmec is the largest Romanian cosmetics producer.

