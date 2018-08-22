Romanian cosmetics producer ups sales by 10% in first half

Farmec, the most important Romanian cosmetics producer, recorded a turnover of RON 116 million (EUR 25 million) in the first half of this year, up 10% compared to the same period of last year.

Sales in the company’s own stores increased by over 67% year-on-year and online sales were up 16% compared to the same time last year.

“As this year’s turnover has increased, we count on expanding our brand store network, developing our portfolio with new innovative products, consolidating an advantageous market share on the most recent market segments we’ve entered, expanding internationally, but also implementing the local and international franchise project, which we have in sight for 2018,” said Mircea Turdean, Farmec’s General Manager.

Since the beginning of 2018, Farmec has inaugurated 3 Gerovital stores in Oradea, Cluj-Napoca and Constanta, bringing the total to 24 Farmec and Gerovital brand stores at a national level.

Farmec is the first and the only Romanian cosmetics producer to have its own network of brand stores.

