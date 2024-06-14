Romanian far-right senator Diana Șoșoacă, who was recently elected to the European Parliament, "is funded by the Russians" and "doesn't know what world she is living in," according to former European Parliament president Martin Schulz.

Schulz made the comment during an interview on DigiFM, where he spoke about extremist parties in Europe.

While comparing democratic Europe to Vladimir Putin and Russia, and the extremist parties in Europe, the former president of the European Parliament also mentioned Diana Șoșoacă. He referred to her as "this woman who doesn't know what world she is living in and who is funded by the Russians," comparing her to the leader of the far-right AfD party in Germany.

Contacted by DigiFM news, Diana Șoșoacă stated that she would sue Martin Schulz if he didn't back up his claims. She accused Schulz of being a "Nazi fascist" who "lives in extreme luxury."

"If he cannot prove what he accused me of—that I am funded by Russia—then we will see each other in court. I inform Mr. Schulz that he has 24 hours to prove his statements, otherwise, I will file a criminal complaint and take legal action against him," Diana Șoșoacă told DigiFM.

Immediately after being elected to the European Parliament, Șoșoacă, whose popularity increased during the pandemic, when she championed the refusal of vaccines and masks, was seen attending an event at the Russian Embassy in Romania. Last year, Ukraine asked for the senator to be sanctioned after she authored a bill that would have had Romania annex parts of Ukraine.

(Photo source: Martin Schulz on Facebook and Inquam Photos | Octav Ganea)