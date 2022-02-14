Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Romania’s Family Ministry announces new in vitro fertilization program

14 February 2022
The Romanian Ministry of Family, Youth and Equal Opportunities has put up for public debate the project for a new in vitro fertilization program aimed at providing financial support to women between 20 and 45 years of age.

Under this program, couples or single women can receive up to EUR 4,500 from the state for such procedures, minister Gabriela Firea announced.

“I will also propose more days off for women who perform this procedure because the specialists recommend about 7-10 days of rest,” she said.

Gabriela Firea also said that health minister Alexandru Rafila “totally encourages this project,” which she hopes would apply nationwide in about two months.

In addition, the Family Ministry is also working on two other programs aimed at providing financial aid for breast cancer tests. One of them targets genetic testing for breast cancer and offers support in the amount of almost EUR 3,500. The second one refers to the BRCA gene test and provides financial aid of about RON 2,500.

(Photo source: Facebook/Gabriela Firea)

Editor's picks