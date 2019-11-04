Italian luxury fashion brand opens first store in Romania

Italian luxury fashion brand Falconeri will open its first store in Romania at the middle of April, following a EUR 180,000 investment.

The store will be located in Baneasa Shopping City, one of the biggest malls in Bucharest. It has a sales area of 43 sqm and displays clothing items made in Italy from 100% natural fibers such as cashmere, silk, cotton, wool and flax.

The brand’s representatives expect EUR 900,000 sales in the first year, with an average value of the shopping basket of EUR 250-300.

The Falconeri brand was brought to Romania by Futura Lenjerie, a company established in 2010, which operates 16 other stores in Romania under the brands Calzedonia, Intimissimi, and Tezenis. The company had a turnover of over EUR 7 million in 2017.

[email protected]

(Photo source: the company)