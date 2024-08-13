Experience exquisite dining and artistic ambiance at Olea, where every meal is an occasion

Partner Content

As the sun begins to set over the Middle'terranean horizon, casting a golden glow over our outdoor oasis, a sense of anticipation fills the air at Olea. Our guests gather, sipping on fine wine and savoring the exquisite flavors of our culinary delights, all while waiting for a moment that has become the highlight of their evening - the Fire Ritual.

Every Friday and Saturday, our DJ plays a special song, a melody that has become synonymous with this magical moment. At the heart of our restaurant stands a grand fire pit, a symbol of warmth and togetherness. As the music swells, our skilled staff approaches the pit and lit with the flame of tradition. With graceful movements, they ignite the fire, and flames dance to life, casting a mesmerizing glow that bathes the entire terrace in a warm, golden light.

Private Dining Perfected

Escape to a secluded spot at Olea, where luxury meets culinary excellence in our private dining experiences. Tailored to your personal tastes and preferences, our intimate dining settings are perfect for celebrating special occasions, hosting business dinners, or enjoying a quiet, romantic evening.

Tailored Events at Olea

Experience the ultimate Middle'terranean ambiance with our exquisite outdoor setting at Olea Garden. Whether you're planning an intimate gathering, a corporate event, or a private celebration, our enchanting venue provides the perfect backdrop for any occasion.

Our outdoor space is designed to accommodate a variety of events, from small, intimate dinners to larger, festive celebrations - we can host up to 170 guests. With the stunning Mediterranean scenery as your backdrop, your event will be nothing short of spectacular. The elegant decor and warm, inviting atmosphere make it an ideal location for creating unforgettable memories.

