Exorigo Upos: Gen Z shopping preferences shape a new e-commerce trend - Buy anywhere, deliver anywhere, return anywhere

News from Companies

Exorigo Upos, the Polish company that provides IT technology solutions for the retail sector, is focused on the emerging "buy anywhere, deliver anywhere, return anywhere" trend, preferred by Gen Z shoppers for its flexibility and convenience, solidifying the company's position as a preferred partner for retailers and brands.

„The way consumers purchase products is changing. Young generations have brought complete freedom to the shopping process, with no barriers between online and offline. We see a clear trend for retailers to be present wherever their shoppers are, so social media is starting to play an increasingly important role. Retailers are starting to focus their strategies around the Buy Anywhere, Deliver Anywhere, Return Anywhere trend and are turning to omnichannel tactics and tools that can help them provide full flexibility to their consumers”, stated Marek Nowakowski, General Manager Exorigo-Upos România.

The changing shopping preferences of younger generations are the main factor shaping the ecommerce industry, taking into account that Gen Z and Millenials, aged between 16-34 years old, used more than 80% of the services of online stores to buy goods or services, according to INS (National Institute of Statistics) data.

Also, the young generation is spending a lot of time on social media, which is becoming as important as online search engines when it comes to brand discovery, a trend that is unlikely to change in the near future. Live and social commerce already have a considerable impact in the purchase decision and attracting new purchases. According to data, Gen Z is more likely to buy a product with lots of likes and positive comments than one with fewer or none. To increase social commerce conversions, retailers are adding a “Buy” button in content published on social media.

At the same time, mobile phones dominate global digital commerce website visits and contribute to the largest share of online orders. As of the first quarter of 2024, smartphones constituted around 77 percent of retail site traffic globally, responsible for generating two-thirds of online shopping orders, according to recent data from Statista.

„Gen Z consumers have grown up in a digital-first world and have very distinct expectations when it comes to their shopping experiences. Retailers are looking for new ways to meet young consumers' needs. Exorigo Upos solutions address these evolving preferences by enabling shoppers to purchase items from any location, deliver them to their preferred destination, and return them through a convenient network of access points. Our flexible solutions help businesses stay ahead of the curve, strengthening their connection with this tech-savvy, digitally native generation and can represent a growth engine for online stores and beyond. By seamlessly integrating online and offline channels, we can empower retailers and brands to exceed the expectations of this consumer segment and drive brand loyalty", added Marek Nowakowski.

To adapt to the new demands of the digital market, businesses invest in website optimization, provide effective customer support services and use data analysis to better understand customer needs and preferences. Retailers are increasingly paying attention to the shopping experience offered to consumers, and are integrating technologies based on artificial intelligence to outline personalized offers and content as relevant as possible for each individual consumer.

Exorigo-Upos offers its customers complete IT solutions, which include the integration of advanced technological systems, the creation of customized software and strategic consulting services in this field. In addition, the company provides assistance in the implementation of omnichannel solutions, which facilitate the centralized management of sales through all available channels. At the same time, Exorigo-Upos provides services aimed at the development of e-commerce platforms.

Exorigo Upos contributes to increasing the quality of the e-commerce market through integrated, flexible and complete solutions. Thus, online stores manage to adapt much more easily to the needs of customers and become more consumer-friendly.

About Exorigo Upos

Exorigo-Upos S.A. is a Polish technology company with an international presence, specializing in strategic IT consulting and digital transformation. The company provides applications, develops software and provides maintenance and support services. Maintenance services are also a major part of the company's business, which is expanding abroad, including to Romania. Exorigo-Upos executes complex projects that support business growth by selecting the most suitable ecosystems and technology services.

With a team of around 1,000 specialists, the company has been providing IT solutions for over 20 years. As an omnichannel partner for major players in the retail industry, it contributes to the harmonious integration of offline and online environments. At the same time, the company distinguishes itself as the largest service center for payment terminals in Poland, with an estimated market share of 40%.

Exorigo-Upos expands its operations through its own subsidiaries in countries such as Romania, UK, Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Ukraine, offering a wide range of services in three essential areas: omnichannel devices, software and technological ecosystems, IT services.

__

*This is a Press release.