Finance
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EXIM BUSINESS SMART: Banking services at ZERO cost for the first 6 months for micro-enterprises

03 August 2026
romaniainsider

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Exim Banca Românească supports small entrepreneurs with a solution dedicated to business development and efficiency, offering the EXIM BUSINESS SMART package at ZERO cost for the first six months after activation.

EXIM BUSINESS SMART, designed for companies with turnover of up to 5 million lei, brings together in a complete solution current accounts in lei and euro, a business card, and access to Internet and Mobile Banking services. In addition, customers benefit from free online invoicing for one year, through included access to the EasyBill platform, for efficient management of financial documents.

The benefits of the EXIM BUSINESS SMART package are designed to simplify business management: all current accounts are integrated into a single solution, with fast and free access through Internet and Mobile Banking (e-ximBanking), a free application available in Google Play and the App Store.

The package includes unlimited collections, in lei or foreign currency, cash deposits at Exim Banca Românească counters and ATMs, and 2 cash withdrawals per month from the Bank's ATMs. These are complemented by the benefits offered by the Mastercard Business card, whose holders enjoy exclusive offers and discounts for their business through Mastercard's global partner network.

The offer is available until 30 September 2026.

Through this initiative, Exim Banca Românească continues its efforts to support local businesses with tailored financing solutions that address both day-to-day needs and growth objectives, adapted to economic realities.

Exim Banca Românească is one of the top banks in Romania, offering companies a wide range of competitive products and services covering the entire financing cycle, as well as transactional services, financing, guarantees, insurance, treasury products, cash management, factoring and trade finance.

*This is partner content.

Normal
Finance
News from Companies

EXIM BUSINESS SMART: Banking services at ZERO cost for the first 6 months for micro-enterprises

03 August 2026
romaniainsider

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Exim Banca Românească supports small entrepreneurs with a solution dedicated to business development and efficiency, offering the EXIM BUSINESS SMART package at ZERO cost for the first six months after activation.

EXIM BUSINESS SMART, designed for companies with turnover of up to 5 million lei, brings together in a complete solution current accounts in lei and euro, a business card, and access to Internet and Mobile Banking services. In addition, customers benefit from free online invoicing for one year, through included access to the EasyBill platform, for efficient management of financial documents.

The benefits of the EXIM BUSINESS SMART package are designed to simplify business management: all current accounts are integrated into a single solution, with fast and free access through Internet and Mobile Banking (e-ximBanking), a free application available in Google Play and the App Store.

The package includes unlimited collections, in lei or foreign currency, cash deposits at Exim Banca Românească counters and ATMs, and 2 cash withdrawals per month from the Bank's ATMs. These are complemented by the benefits offered by the Mastercard Business card, whose holders enjoy exclusive offers and discounts for their business through Mastercard's global partner network.

The offer is available until 30 September 2026.

Through this initiative, Exim Banca Românească continues its efforts to support local businesses with tailored financing solutions that address both day-to-day needs and growth objectives, adapted to economic realities.

Exim Banca Românească is one of the top banks in Romania, offering companies a wide range of competitive products and services covering the entire financing cycle, as well as transactional services, financing, guarantees, insurance, treasury products, cash management, factoring and trade finance.

*This is partner content.

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