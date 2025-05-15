Exim Banca Romaneasca launches EURO debit card with PREMIUM benefits for individuals

News from Companies

Exim Banca Romaneasca diversifies its product portfolio and launches the Mastercard World card in EURO, a tool that enhances the payment experience for people who travel or work abroad, offering premium advantages, benefits, and rewards.

The new EURO card from Exim Banca Romaneasca has as its main advantage the reduction of costs associated with transactions made abroad, as there are no fees charged for card payments within the Eurozone.

In addition to standard operations such as cash withdrawals, ATM/MFM/POS transactions or online shopping, the new card comes with a series of benefits associated with travel.

Thus, cardholders benefit from UNLIMITED FREE access to Mastercard Business Lounges in Henri Coanda and Otopeni Bucharest airports, Timișoara, Sibiu, Cluj, and Vienna International Airport, and one free entry per year in over 1,400 business lounges in airports around the world. Also, the card comes with free travel insurance and purchase protection for card payments.

As for the rewards program, it includes discounts at top merchants in over 400 partner locations in the country through the Mastercard Premium Collection program, and other travel perks in over 40 cities worldwide through the Mastercard Priceless Cities program.

Regarding payments, the card can be enrolled in Google Pay or Apple Pay digital wallets, making it easy to use for phone payments at any POS. Users benefit from enhanced security for online transactions through the EximPay authentication app and the 3D Secure service, and for real-time monitoring, each payment made can be instantly viewed in the Internet/Mobile Banking app.

The Mastercard World card in EURO from Exim Banca Romaneasca is made from recyclable material, as part of the bank’s strategy to offer safe and sustainable banking products that support the transition to a green economy.

Exim Banca Romaneasca has a varied card portfolio, with products tailored to different customer profiles, such as:

The Mastercard Standard START card , intended for children aged 6 to 14, is issued in the child’s name and can be enrolled in Google Pay and Apple Pay electronic wallets, allowing safe payments by mobile phone. It is ideal for receiving allowances, scholarships, and other school-related benefits.

, intended for children aged 6 to 14, is issued in the child’s name and can be enrolled in Google Pay and Apple Pay electronic wallets, allowing safe payments by mobile phone. It is ideal for receiving allowances, scholarships, and other school-related benefits. The Smart Shopping (Deștept de cumparaturi) card with a program of up to 12 interest-free installments and no activation fee, and with a generous grace period of up to 61 days during which no interest is charged for purchases at merchants (including installment purchases).

card with a program of up to 12 interest-free installments and no activation fee, and with a generous grace period of up to 61 days during which no interest is charged for purchases at merchants (including installment purchases). Cards attached to current account packages , with special conditions for a diverse range of clients, from students to pensioners.

, with special conditions for a diverse range of clients, from students to pensioners. Mastercard Business Premium , a tool designed for companies that improves the payment experience by offering among the lowest monthly administration costs on the market and rewards from the premium category.

Exim Banca Romaneasca is a 100% Romanian universal bank, ranked in the top 10 largest credit institutions by assets.

*This is a press release.