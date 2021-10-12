E-grocery marketplace Everli to expand to Romania

Everli, the marketplace for online grocery shopping, announced plans to expand into Germany and Romania in early 2022.

The announcement follows the company's recent Series C USD 100m investment round and a period of rapid growth, Everli said in a release.

Everli plans to bring its supermarket partnership model to the two countries, "where there has been increasing consumer demand for online grocery delivery."

The launch will give customers the "opportunity to access same-day delivery for large baskets that can cover the full weekly shop," the company said.

Everli plans to set up offices in Berlin and Bucharest and create office-based and fully remote roles in Germany and Romania across operations, sales and marketing. It will also offer flexible work to Everli Shoppers.

"Our model, which works in conjunction with existing local supermarkets, allows us to rapidly and sustainably provide a unique service offering a wide selection of fresh and packaged goods, in both city centers and lower density areas, delivering groceries in as little as one hour. After continuing to grow in 2021, we're confident and excited to now deliver our vision to customers in Germany and Romania," Federico Sargenti, CEO of Everli, said.

Founded in 2014 in Verona, Italy, Everli is a marketplace that allows customers to order their products from the supermarket and have them delivered within a one-hour window of their choice via Everli Shoppers. The company, which is now operating in more than 80 cities across Italy, Poland, Czech Republic and France, has partnerships with retailers such as Lidl, Kaufland, and Carrefour.

(Photo: Arturs Budkevics/ Dreamstime)

