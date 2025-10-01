Through a buyback operation of 4.86% of its share capital, EVERGENT Investments continues to return value to its shareholders in 2026

News from Companies

The Board of Directors of EVERGENT Investments SA convenes the Extraordinary and Ordinary General Meetings of Shareholders for October 29/30, 2025. All shareholders registered in the shareholder registry on the reference date of October 16, 2025, are invited to the two Meetings.

“We propose a set of well calibrated corporate actions to the General Meeting of Shareholders. The buyback of 4.86% of the share capital shows EVERGENT Investments’ ability to increase shareholders’ returns in the short term and to create long-term value”, stated Claudiu Doroș, President of the Board of Directors of EVERGENT Investments.

“The agenda proposed by the Board of Directors confirms our objective to maximize value for shareholders and to strengthen EVERGENT Investments’ position. Any corporate operation of this kind serves the interests of the company’s shareholders”, stated Cătălin Iancu, CEO of EVERGENT Investments.

The main motions on the agenda of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders are:

1. Approval of a buy-back operation for a maximum number of 43,300,000 own shares, in compliance with the applicable legal provisions.

Through the buyback operation, the company aims to reduce its share capital by cancelling shares and to fulfill its legal obligations to distribute shares to employees, managers and directors of the Company under “stock option plan” (SOP) programs.

The share buyback of up to a maximum number of 43,300,000 shares will be carried out on the market where the shares are listed and/or through public purchase offers as follows:

a maximum of 26,000,000 shares, representing 2.92% of the share capital, shall be bought back for the purpose of reducing the share capital by cancelling shares.

a maximum of 17,300,000 shares, representing 1.94% of the share capital, shall be bought back for the SOP.

The minimum price per share shall be the market price on the Bucharest Stock Exchange at the time of purchase. The maximum price per share shall be RON 3. The buyback operation shall be carried out during the financial year 2026.

2. Approval of the reduction of EVERGENT Investments SA’s share capital from RON 89,082,859.2 to RON 86,410,373.4, following the cancellation of a number of 26,724,858 own shares acquired by the Company.

The agenda of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders includes the proposal to appoint EVERGENT Investments’ financial auditor for a two-year mandate, from January 1, 2026, to December 31, 2027.

