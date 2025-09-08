State institutions and the Community, together for children’s education and the safety of future generations

News from Companies

The Ministry of National Defense, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations, the Voluntary Service for Emergency Situations, the Red Cross, the Customs Authority, and the Local Police joined forces this past weekend to organize a unique event in the Cosmopolis neighborhood in the northern part of the Capital.

Professionals from these institutions held free courses on first aid, prevention, and reaction in critical situations, dedicated to children and teenagers.

Participants learned how to administer first aid and correctly use the single emergency number 112, received self-defense and anti-bullying training, and were taught about the principles of healthy nutrition and balance for body and mind.

Additionally, trainers from public institutions, as well as representatives of major private companies, organized educational sessions on appropriate reactions in critical situations, along with demonstrations of Brazilian Jiu Jitsu and kickboxing techniques for courage and discipline.

“Each correct call to 112 can save a life. Such courses help children understand responsibility and act quickly when it matters most,” said Elena Lungu, Director of the Voluntary Service for Emergency Situations.

Another message came from Călin Antonia, Red Cross volunteer from the Ilfov branch:

“Education for life begins with simple yet vital actions. Through these courses, children and teenagers learned how to react in emergencies and how they can save a life. It is essential that every generation acquires these basic skills, as they make the difference in critical moments.”

Direct Interaction and Spectacular Demonstrations

Beyond the courses, children and parents had the chance to directly interact with paratroopers, bomb disposal experts, intervention robots, specialists in neutralizing unexploded ordnance or explosive devices, specially trained dogs for detecting drugs or suspicious packages, firefighting vehicles, and ambulances — all aimed at familiarizing them with how state institutions intervene in emergencies.

“We saw fascinated children discovering how important the roles of firefighters, police officers, doctors, and soldiers are. These experiences stay with them and give them the confidence that they can be part of a more responsible society,” declared Ozan Tuncer, CEO of Cosmopolis.

Local public authorities also emphasized the importance of involvement:

“For us, it is important that young people understand that community safety depends on everyone’s involvement. Through self-defense and prevention exercises, children gained not only self-confidence but also respect for rules and for those around them,” said Gheorghiță Mircea, Mayor of Ștefăneștii de Jos, Ilfov County.

Such initiatives show that the involvement of state institutions in developing communities is not only necessary but extremely valuable. Children and young people acquire useful knowledge and develop practical skills for their safety, while parents feel the direct support of authorities in raising responsible generations.

“The event showed that education for safety is a common good we must cultivate for the future of our children,” said Mioara Radu, organizer.

“There was tremendous interest from the community for first aid and prevention knowledge. We were glad to have the support of authorities, local businesses, and Cosmopolis management — it is very important to show that only together can we support the education and development of new generations,” emphasized Andrei Bazavan, organizer.

The event took place at Cosmopolis Plaza and brought together thousands of participants, confirming the community’s desire to join educational and interactive activities organized in partnership with public institutions.

Event video presentation: Watch here

About Cosmopolis

Cosmopolis is the largest integrated residential investment developed in Romania over the past three decades.

With more than 17,000 residents, the Cosmopolis community is comparable in size to towns such as Râșnov or Vatra Dornei and larger than Otopeni, Sinaia, or Gura Humorului. Expansion plans for Cosmopolis continue in the coming years, with the developer estimating over 12,000 housing units and more than 35,000 residents by 2035.

Investments in Cosmopolis have so far exceeded €455 million. The neighborhood features more than 60 outdoor pools, a semi-Olympic indoor swimming pool (within WorldClass), parks and playgrounds, a medical center (Affidea Cosmopolis), and the largest retail park in northern Bucharest — Cosmopolis Plaza — hosting more than 70 national and international brands.

Other facilities include: a private beach on the nearby natural lake, sports fields, 24/7 security and surveillance (both through patrol teams and fixed cameras), transportation on the Pipera–Cosmopolis route, and a local tax and duty office.

About Cosmopolis Plaza

20,000 sqm – the surface of the largest retail park in northern Bucharest, with 500 parking spaces

70 stores including Jysk, Animax, Pepco, Sinsay, Tedi, Kik, Carrefour, C&A, Noriel, Lidl, Spartan, 5 to GO, Domino’s Pizza, Dr Max, CCC, Berezshka, Supermercatto

Restaurants with Romanian, Chinese, Mediterranean, Japanese, Turkish, and Lebanese cuisine

Cafés and bakery

Pharmacy and natural products shops

DIY and GSM accessories store

Recreational areas: playgrounds and a park

The largest World Class health & fitness club in northern Bucharest

*This is a press release.