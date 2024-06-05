Danish Eurowind Energy finalizes initial foundation of 48 MW Pecineaga wind farm in Romania

Eurowind Energy, a leading Danish developer and operator of wind, solar, and hybrid projects, said on June 4 that it finalized the first foundation of the 48 MW wind farm in Pecineaga, Romania. Scheduled to become operational in 2025, the wind farm in Constanța county will incorporate a total of eight foundations corresponding to the eight turbines.

The renewable energy project involved a total investment of EUR 79 million from Eurowind Energy A/S through WEP Technology Investment SRL. The construction phase of the first foundation is estimated at approximately EUR 0.9 million.

Each of the eight wind turbines corresponding to each foundation in the wind farm built by Eurowind Energy will have the capacity to supply green energy to 6,000 households, totaling 48,000 households for all eight turbines.

Moreover, with an annual electricity production of approximately 176,000 MWh/year, the final project will consist of eight Siemens Gamesa SG 6.6-170 wind turbines. The developer said this type of wind turbine is currently the largest in Romania, with an individual power output of 6.6 MW, a rotor diameter of 170 meters, and a total tip height of 220 meters.

“We are proud of the progress of the Pecineaga wind farm construction, our largest wind project at the local level,” stated Adrian Dobre, Country Manager Romania of Eurowind Energy.

Eurowind Energy is headquartered in Hobro, Denmark, and has been present in the Romanian market since 2011. It works with over 600 employees across 15 European countries and the US.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)