Per-capita consumption in Romania lags only 18% behind EU average

22 June 2022
Despite the lower consumer prices in Romania (55.5% of the EU average), the actual individual consumption (AIC) in the country lags a significant 18% behind the EU average - a gap that is rather narrow compared to past years, according to Eurostat.

The AIC in Romania is also larger than in Hungary and Slovakia (70% of the EU average) yet below those in Poland (84%) or the Czech Republic (85%).

Notably, however, Hungary ranks better than Romania when it comes to the GDP per capita.

Romania owes its surprisingly high position in terms of AIC to the significant use of imported resources - which is not the case with Hungary, the Czech Republic or Estonia, which produce more than they consume. 

