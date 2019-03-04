Candidates at EP elections to answer citizens’ questions at Eurosfat Forum in Bucharest next week

The citizens will have the chance to debate with candidates at the European elections during the Eurosfat Forum taking place in Bucharest on April 11-12, local News.ro reported.

The Eurosfat Forum, which is organized by Europlus and is the largest forum on European affairs in Romania, will start on April 11 at the European Parliament Liaison Office in Romania. On this day, representatives of the main European political parties “will be present in Bucharest to debate with Romanian citizens about their program and their priorities in the European Parliament” as well as “discuss the citizens' expectations of the European project and answer questions from the public as well as Europuls experts as to why the EU is still relevant after Brexit, or how the results of citizen consultations will be taken into account,” the organizers said. This debate will start at 16:00.

The next day, on April 12, the forum will open “with the first debate this year between the candidates of the main political parties in Romania at the European elections.” They will present their vision on the future of the EU and of Romania's role in it for the next 5 years. This event will take place at the JW Marriott Bucharest hotel.

There will be eight thematical workshops in which participants will be able to meet high representatives of the EU institutions, Romanian and European candidates to the European elections, mayors of main Romanian cities as well as representatives of the national Government and Parliament.

Registration can be done on the event’s website here.

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)