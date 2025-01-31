Politics

EP committees endorse EUR 1.8 bln financial package for Moldova

31 January 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The European Parliament's Budget and Foreign Policy Committees approved on Thursday the report on the Facility for the Republic of Moldova, worth EUR 1.8 billion. 

It is the largest package of financial support the European Union has ever offered to the Republic of Moldova for development,  Tvrmoldova.md reported. Out of the total amount, EUR 420 million is in grants. 

The funds will support 25,000 businesses, major infrastructure projects, and energy interconnection with the European Union.

In addition, the Republic of Moldova would benefit from access to the European single market, including for transport and payments in euros.

The government in Chisinau must present a reform plan before the money can be released. The European Parliament aims to adopt the law as soon as possible so that it can enter into force by March.

The new financial support was promoted by Romanian MEPs and provides for the allocation of significant funds, especially for cross-border and energy interconnection projects.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Politics

EP committees endorse EUR 1.8 bln financial package for Moldova

31 January 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The European Parliament's Budget and Foreign Policy Committees approved on Thursday the report on the Facility for the Republic of Moldova, worth EUR 1.8 billion. 

It is the largest package of financial support the European Union has ever offered to the Republic of Moldova for development,  Tvrmoldova.md reported. Out of the total amount, EUR 420 million is in grants. 

The funds will support 25,000 businesses, major infrastructure projects, and energy interconnection with the European Union.

In addition, the Republic of Moldova would benefit from access to the European single market, including for transport and payments in euros.

The government in Chisinau must present a reform plan before the money can be released. The European Parliament aims to adopt the law as soon as possible so that it can enter into force by March.

The new financial support was promoted by Romanian MEPs and provides for the allocation of significant funds, especially for cross-border and energy interconnection projects.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

31 January 2025
Culture
Romania blocks auction sale of famous El Greco painting, aims to recover it
31 January 2025
M&A
eMAG acquires Orange Money to expand financial services portfolio
31 January 2025
Business
Unilever to move ice cream factory from Bulgaria to Romania
31 January 2025
Tech
nPerf 2024 barometer: Orange provides best mobile internet performances in Romania
31 January 2025
Politics
Romania reaffirms support for Ukraine amid Călin Georgescu’s controversial territorial claims
31 January 2025
Energy
Court rejects Greenpeace's objection to environmental permit for Romania's Neptun Deep offshore gas project
31 January 2025
Macro
Romania publishes 2025 budget planning with 7.04%-of-GDP deficit target
31 January 2025
Justice
Dutch police release photos of two suspects in theft of Romanian gold artifacts from Drents Museum