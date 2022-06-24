Events

The European Film Festival is back in Timisoara between June 24 and 26

24 June 2022
The European Film Festival is hosting a special edition in Timișoara this weekend, June 24 - June 26, at Victoria Cinema.

Every year the European Film Festival chooses its ambassador, and this year the position is taken by director Monica Stan, who has created a trailer inspired by her latest award-winning film, Immaculate, which can be viewed on the festival’s website. The festival trailer, which jokingly compares cinephilia to substance addiction, features well-known figures of the Romanian film world such as Ada Condeescu, Irina Margareta Nistor, Anca Dinicu, and Tudor Giurgiu.

The festival opens on Friday evening the 24th, at 7 pm with A Taste of Hunger (Denmark 2021). The film was directed by danish writer and director Christoffer Boe and stars Katrine Greis-Rosenthal and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as a married couple with children who own a gourmet restaurant in Copenhagen and whose dream, for which they are willing to sacrifice everything, is to earn a Michelin star.

The festival’s full schedule is as follows:

Friday, June 24

7 pm: A Taste of Hunger – d. by Christoffer Boe / Denmark / 2021 / 104'

Saturday, June 25

3 pm: Dark Heart of the Forest – d. by Serge Mirzabekiantz / Belgium, France / 2021 / 104'

5 pm: Shelter – d. by Seán Breathnach / Ireland / 2021 / 93'

7 pm: Faithful – d. by Hélier Cisterne / France, Belgium / 2021 / 95'

Sunday, June 26

3 pm: Sabaya – d. by Hogir Hirori / Sweden / 2021 / 91'

5 pm: Sonata – d. by Bartosz Blaschke / Poland / 2021 / 118'

7 pm: Leonora addio – d. by Paolo Taviani / Italy / 2022 / 90'

The European Film Festival is organized by the Romanian Cultural Institute in partnership with several  European embassies, cultural centers, and other institutions. Admission is free. 

(Photo source: Festivalul Filmului European Facebook page)

