European Film Festival will have extended 2019 edition in Bucharest

The European Film Festival will have this year an extended, 13-day edition in Bucharest. The festival takes place between June 11 and June 30 in the capital and several other cities across the country.

The festival starts in Bucharest, on June 11, with the opening taking place at the National Theater. In between June 21 and June 23, the festival will organize screenings in Râmnicu Vâlcea, Târgu Mureș and Chișinău, and in between June 28 and June 30 in Sibiu.

In Bucharest, screenings will take place at Cinema Pro, Cinemateca Eforie, Romanian Peasant Museum Cinema, Elvire Popesco Cinema, the National Museum of Romanian Literature, the Czech Center, the Cervantes Institute, the Balassi Institute, the European Public Space, Pavilion 32/ Goethe-Institut Library.

Updates on the program are posted here.

(Photo: Festivalul Filmului European Facebook Page)