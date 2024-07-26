European Commission scolds Romania over incorrect implementation of landfill waste regulations

The European Commission decided on Thursday, July 25, to send Romania a reasoned opinion for incorrectly implementing Directive 1999/31/EC on landfill waste and the Waste Framework Directive (Directive 2008/98/EC), according to a press release from the EC.

The landfill waste directive sets standards for landfills to prevent negative effects on human health, water, soil, and air. Under this directive, member states must ensure that only treated waste is landfilled.

Sending a reasoned opinion represents the second stage of the infringement procedure. The European Commission sent Romania a letter of formal notice in November 2021 regarding deficiencies at five landfills.

The EU executive highlighted Romania's failure to establish an integrated and adequate framework for waste treatment facilities, considering the best available techniques.

“Having assessed the reply submitted by the Romanian authorities and based on the recent data, the Commission has concluded that three landfills are still non-compliant, including a landfill located in Bucharest,” the EC clarified.

“It has also concluded that the capacity of installations for the treatment of waste before landfilling in Romania is insufficient for mixed municipal waste and biowaste. Therefore, the Commission decided to send a reasoned opinion to Romania, which now has two months to respond and take the necessary measures. Otherwise, the Commission may decide to refer the case to the Court of Justice of the European Union,” the press release added.

(Photo source: Cosmin Iftode | Dreamstime.com)