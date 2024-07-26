Environment

European Commission scolds Romania over incorrect implementation of landfill waste regulations

26 July 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The European Commission decided on Thursday, July 25, to send Romania a reasoned opinion for incorrectly implementing Directive 1999/31/EC on landfill waste and the Waste Framework Directive (Directive 2008/98/EC), according to a press release from the EC. 

The landfill waste directive sets standards for landfills to prevent negative effects on human health, water, soil, and air. Under this directive, member states must ensure that only treated waste is landfilled. 

Sending a reasoned opinion represents the second stage of the infringement procedure. The European Commission sent Romania a letter of formal notice in November 2021 regarding deficiencies at five landfills.

The EU executive highlighted Romania's failure to establish an integrated and adequate framework for waste treatment facilities, considering the best available techniques. 

“Having assessed the reply submitted by the Romanian authorities and based on the recent data, the Commission has concluded that three landfills are still non-compliant, including a landfill located in Bucharest,” the EC clarified.

“It has also concluded that the capacity of installations for the treatment of waste before landfilling in Romania is insufficient for mixed municipal waste and biowaste. Therefore, the Commission decided to send a reasoned opinion to Romania, which now has two months to respond and take the necessary measures. Otherwise, the Commission may decide to refer the case to the Court of Justice of the European Union,” the press release added.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Cosmin Iftode | Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Environment

European Commission scolds Romania over incorrect implementation of landfill waste regulations

26 July 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The European Commission decided on Thursday, July 25, to send Romania a reasoned opinion for incorrectly implementing Directive 1999/31/EC on landfill waste and the Waste Framework Directive (Directive 2008/98/EC), according to a press release from the EC. 

The landfill waste directive sets standards for landfills to prevent negative effects on human health, water, soil, and air. Under this directive, member states must ensure that only treated waste is landfilled. 

Sending a reasoned opinion represents the second stage of the infringement procedure. The European Commission sent Romania a letter of formal notice in November 2021 regarding deficiencies at five landfills.

The EU executive highlighted Romania's failure to establish an integrated and adequate framework for waste treatment facilities, considering the best available techniques. 

“Having assessed the reply submitted by the Romanian authorities and based on the recent data, the Commission has concluded that three landfills are still non-compliant, including a landfill located in Bucharest,” the EC clarified.

“It has also concluded that the capacity of installations for the treatment of waste before landfilling in Romania is insufficient for mixed municipal waste and biowaste. Therefore, the Commission decided to send a reasoned opinion to Romania, which now has two months to respond and take the necessary measures. Otherwise, the Commission may decide to refer the case to the Court of Justice of the European Union,” the press release added.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Cosmin Iftode | Dreamstime.com)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

26 July 2024
Transport
Romanian state airline Tarom foresees profit in 2024, the first time since 2007
26 July 2024
Politics
Romanian prime minister Marcel Ciolacu talks Schengen with Hungay’s Viktor Orban
26 July 2024
Living in Romania
Romania’s long-distance trail Via Transilvanica on TIME’s 2024 list of world’s greatest places
26 July 2024
Romanians abroad
Govt. approves continuation of Romanian language and culture courses abroad
26 July 2024
Politics
Romanian government adopts biometric measures for citizenship certification
26 July 2024
Energy
Contract for units 3 and 4 at Cernavoda nuclear power plant to be signed by October
25 July 2024
Defense
Another Russian drone falls in Romania after attack on Ukrainian ports
25 July 2024
Sports
Romanian athlete barred from Paris Olympics after court upholds doping ban